ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield, MDH Assistant Lab Director Sara Vetter, MNIT Commissioner Tarek Tomes and Minnesota Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner Anne O’Connor.

