ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported that 1,237 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Minnesota.

An additional 34 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the coronavirus were reported Wednesday, Jan. 20, as well, bringing the total number of people in the state killed by it since the pandemic began to 5,979. Twenty of the newly reported deaths occurred in long-term care facilities and one occurred in a group home setting.

From what Minnesota Department of Health officials said this week, the state's pandemic outlook appears to be stable. The growth rate of new cases has gone down from 10 days ago and the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is also on the decline.

The vaccine for COVID-19 continues to be administered in Minnesota albeit slowly, with the state's senior citizens, child care workers and educators eligible to receive it as of this week. Doses of the vaccine had previously been conserved for health care workers and nursing home residents, among a few others.

Officials reported Wednesday that 239,910 doses of the vaccine have so far been administered. Approximately 38,500 people have received both their initial doses as well as the follow-up booster shot.

Nearly 240,000 people in Minnesota have received at least one shot.

