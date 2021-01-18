ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported an additional 980 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 18, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the state since the pandemic began to nearly 450,000.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in the state each day do appear to be trending downward, however. Still, an additional 12 deaths were reported Monday, all but three of of which occurred in the Twin Cities area.

Seven of the deaths reported Monday occurred in long-term care settings.

As a result, Minnesota's pandemic death toll increased Monday to 5,939, less than one month after logging its 5,000th COVID-19 death.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday also said that 38,025 people in the state have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, meaning they have received both the initial shot of the vaccine as well as a second booster round. Separately, a total of 194,462 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Two doses are needed in order for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Health officials expect that Minnesota will receive enough doses by the end of January to provide first-round shots to the 500,000 or so people belonging to the initial group in their prioritization schedule, which is made up mostly of health care workers and long-term care facility residents. They are also taking steps to grant more Minnesotans access to the vaccine, having last week issued new guidance to health care providers on the use of leftover doses.

Unused doses of the vaccine can be administered to Minnesotans 65 years of age and older under the new guidance. But the supply of vaccines being set aside for states remains limited, making it difficult to speed up the pace of the vaccination campaign.

Gov. Tim Walz is slated to talk about the next steps in Minnesota's vaccination plan this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

