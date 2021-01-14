ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported Thursday, Jan. 14, that 15,082 people in the state have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A total of 153,332 others have received at least one round of the vaccine. Two doses are required for it to be most effective, health experts say.

The 169,416 doses of vaccine that have so far been administered make up only a part of the 400,450 doses that have been shipped to Minnesota. They are being conserved for health care workers, long-term care facilities and nursing homes, though could soon be made available to Minnesotans ages 65 and older.

The federal government's new recommendation to vaccinate more senior citizens has yet to be formally communicated to states, however, which are still receiving only limited shipments of vaccine doses each week. The Minnesota Department of Health said it would stick to its current vaccination schedule until more concrete guidance is issued.

Another 43 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday as well, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 5,817. A total of 1,598 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported.

This story will be updated.

