ST. PAUL — A total of 7,392 people in Minnesota have received two doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, according to new figures Tuesday, Jan. 12, from the State Department of Health.

That means roughly 0.1% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Another 144,503 people have received at least one dose.

Health care workers and long-term care facility residents, as well as nursing home residents, are among those who are currently being vaccinated in Minnesota under a prioritization schedule drawn up by state health officials. By the end of January, health officials have said, Minnesota will have likely been allocated enough doses of vaccine — about 500,000 — to account for all members of the first group in that schedule.

Two doses of the vaccine are required in order for it to be fully effective.

The state health department released those new figures Tuesday, Jan. 12 as it reported an additional 1,335 new cases of COVID-19. An additional 13 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Minnesota on Tuesday as well, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 5,724.

Four of the newly reported deaths occurred outside the Twin Cities area.

