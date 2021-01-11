ST. PAUL — An additional 980 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported in Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 11.

That brings the total number of people sickened by the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began in March to 437,552, according to Minnesota Department of Health figures. Four new deaths were reported on Monday as well.

All but one of the new deaths occurred outside of the Twin Cities area while two deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, whose residents are especially at risk of dying from COVID-19.

The new numbers were released just days after the more contagious strain of COVID-19 first observed in the United Kingdom was found in Minnesota and as bars and restaurants are set to reopen for limited in-person dining. The latter had been off-limits under an executive order Gov. Tim Walz issued in November amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

State health officials announced the discovery of five cases associated with the new strain Saturday, Jan. 9, all of which were in the Twin Cities area. The strain is not thought to cause more severe illness or to be more fatal than normal.

Officials said previously that they suspected the strain was present in Minnesota.

"Knowing that it is here does not change our public health recommendations," state Health Department Public Health Lab Assistant Director Sara Vetter said on a press call Monday.

Hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 continue to fall and numbered 686 as of Monday, health officials said on Monday's call, 141 of which are in intensive care unit cases. More than a thousand people were hospitalized in the state during the worst days of the November peak.

Minnesota's vaccination effort also continues to unfold. As of Monday, a total of 147,645 doses of COVID-19 have been administered, primarily to health care workers and long-term care facility and nursing home residents.

Nearly 400,000 doses have been allocated to Minnesota so far.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.