ST. PAUL — Another 44 Minnesotans died of COVID-19 and 2,165 new cases have been confirmed, state health officials announced Sunday, Jan. 10.

The reports come as the state is experiencing a slight rebound in new cases and the test positivity rate.

The new cases come from a volume of about 40,190 tests, for a positive test rate of about 5.4%. Statewide, the test positivity rate rebounded slightly to 6.9% as of Dec. 30, after a steady drop from 13% Dec. 2 to 4.8% Dec. 24.

Community exposure — cases that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks — remains steady at 36%, which is above the 30% threshold the health department defines as "high risk."

For the week, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 277 Minnesotans died of the virus.

Of the 44 deaths reported Sunday, 21 were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Three people lived in St. Louis County. Isanti, Lyon and Olmsted counties each reported two deaths.

One person died in each of these counties: Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cottonwood, Faribault, Fillmore, Kandiyohi, Pine, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Traverse, Wadena and Wright.

Of the deaths, 27 people were residents of long-term care facilities. Ages ranged from 50s to 90s.

As of Dec. 30, the statewide hospitalization rate has held steady at about 15 people per 100,000 residents after dropping from a high of nearly 37 per 100,000 Nov. 19.

MDH also reported 12,536 more people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That brings the state's total to 132,280 people vaccinated.

Since March, health officials report 436,572 total COVID-19 cases, with 22,763 hospitalizations and 5,707 deaths.