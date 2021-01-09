The state of Minnesota reported that 2,489 more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 more residents have died from the illness as of Saturday, Jan. 9.

Completed diagnostic tests in the state were up by 42,434, putting the state's daily testing positivity rate at 5.9%. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive.

About 44% of the new cases reported Saturday were in Greater Minnesota and outside the 11-county metro region. Olmsted County logged 74 of those cases, Stearns County had 60 and St. Louis County logged 57.

While the state's COVID-19 situation has improved since it was at its worst in November, state health officials warned Minnesotans this week that cases, deaths and hospitalizations can rise quickly, as was the case last fall, if the proper safety protocols aren't followed.

Two of Minnesotans who recently died COVID-19 and it's complications were in their late 40s. One lived in Hennepin County and the other lived in Becker County. Three were in their 50s. Twenty-one were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Just under half of the new deaths were recorded in Greater Minnesota. The state has now lost 5,663 people to the illness.

