ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Friday, Jan. 8, reported an additional 2,387 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

An additional 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday as well, bringing the state's coronavirus pandemic death toll to 5,620.

The state's pandemic outlook has nonetheless improved since November, when infections surged throughout Minnesota. Bars and restaurants, whose dining rooms were ordered to close that month in a bid to help curb the spread of COVID-19, are slated to reopen on Monday, Jan. 11.

Minnesota's rate of COVID-19 tests that return positive, or disease-affirming, is up to 6.6% as of Dec. 29, having been slightly lower the week before. But that is still well short of the rates in excess of 10% that were seen briefly in November.

Active hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 number approximately 700, according to recent Minnesota Department of Health Data. That's an improvement from November as well, when there were approximately 1,000 on several given days.

Health officials are still cautioning Minnesotans to practice social distancing and don face masks when out in public, however, and warned this week that improvements made since November, while promising, are tenuous.

Of the deaths reported Friday, slightly less than half were reported outside of the Twin Cities area. Twenty-nine were reported in long-term care facilities.

