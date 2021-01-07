ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Thursday, Jan. 7, reported 2,004 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Forty-four additional deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported Thursday as well, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 5,572. Of the newly reported deaths, more than half occurred outside of the metro area. Twenty-three occurred in long-term care facilities.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is still lower than it was in November, when infections surged throughout the state, but was up slightly the week of Dec. 27 to just under 2,000 cases per day. That's according to the most recently available data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota's rate of COVID-19 tests that return positive, or disease-affirming, results also crept above 5% by the end of the week of Dec. 21. That week began with a positivity rate of 4.6%

Slightly lower rates of testing attributed to the winter holidays, State Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm said earlier this week, makes it difficult to determine the significance of the shift in positivity rates.

Also Thursday, the health department reported that 91,174 doses of the vaccine for COVID-19 have been administered in Minnesota. The 396,350 vaccine doses allocated to Minnesota so far are primarily being reserved for health care workers and nursing home residents, with plans in the works to identify other high priority groups.

