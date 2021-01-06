BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health staff began vaccinating Bemidji senior living residents this past week, with Yvonne “Vonnie” Sundberg being the first resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"A resident of Neilson Place for the past ten years, Vonnie and her neighbors within the long-term care community were recently offered the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," a release from Sanford Health said.

"Over the past year, Vonnie not only experienced the pandemic as a senior living resident but also as a mother with her daughter providing patient care at the Woodsedge campus. Excited to receive the vaccine, Vonnie shared during her vaccination that she is hopeful for the future it offers."

Following protocols from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Sanford Health Woodsedge campus partnered with the Good Samaritan Society and Walgreens to assist with safely administering the vaccines to residents within the comfort of their own rooms, the release said.

Once Sanford Bemidji receives the approval to proceed from the Minnesota Department of Health, the senior living campus hopes to begin offering the vaccine to residents within its assisted living communities -- Trillium, Windsong and Baker Park -- in the near future, as well.