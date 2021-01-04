MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A third client has died of COVID-19 at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake, the Minnesota Department of Human Services said Monday, Jan. 4.

“We mourn his passing and extend our deepest sympathy to those who loved him and called him friend,” Jodi Harpstead, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, said in the release. “The toll the pandemic continues to take in human lives is tragic.”

No additional information on the man who died was released. Two other clients died from COVID-19 on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

There are approximately 740 sex offenders under civil commitments to the state's two secure treatment facilities, Moose Lake and St. Peter. There are no active cases at either facility, down from 20 cases reported to be active Dec. 10.