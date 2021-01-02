The state of Minnesota reported that 2,543 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 54 more Minnesotans have died from the illness on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Saturday's numbers are from data analyzed on Thursday, Dec. 31. The Minnesota Department of Health did not update its data on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day. Sunday's data will include deaths and new cases from two days to make up for the holiday.

About 40% of the new cases were recorded in Greater Minnesota, outside the 11-county metro region, as were about 44% of the newly reported deaths.

On Saturday, the youngest deaths reported were a Hennepin County resident in their late 40s and a St. Louis County resident in their early 50s. Nine people were in their 60s. The rest were at least 70 years old. Of the 54 most recent deaths, 33 people lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Since the pandemic began more than 5,300 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 and its complications.

Olmsted County logged 109 more people confirmed to have COVID-19, St. Louis County recorded 87 and Stearns County had 75.

Completed diagnostic tests were up by more than 41,600, putting the state's daily testing positivity rate at 6.1%. The daily testing positivity rate is the percentage of newly completed tests that came back positive. Public health officials regard 5% and above as a sign of widespread community transmission.

