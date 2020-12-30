Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 30, reported 66 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,019 newly reported cases of infection, according to a preliminary report by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The number of new infections increased by more than 1,000 from Tuesday’s reported total of 988 cases.

While the numbers are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, the department said the total of new infections are both confirmed (1,707) and probable (312) cases.

Most of the new deaths were senior citizens, but one individual in Wright County was listed as between the age of 35 and 39 years. Four others were listed at ages under 60, and one person from Red Lake County was listed at 100 or older.

Hennepin County, at 305, topped the list with the highest number of newly confirmed infections, followed by the counties of Dakota (150), Ramsey (138) and Olmsted (120). Each of them also had a number of probable cases, with Hennepin topping the list at 90.

Of the total number of new deaths, 43 happened at long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 21 at private residences. The other two were reported at group home or residential behavioral health clinics.

To date, 5,262 individuals have died due to complications from COVID-19 since March in Minnesota, according to the health department. The number of cumulative hospitalizations since March is 21,748, with a total of 4,597 individuals hospitalized in intensive care over the same time period. The total number of tests completed in the state is now at 5,527,037.

