ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday, Dec. 28, reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,087 newly reported positive cases of the illness statewide, though testing and reporting is down on the heels of a long holiday weekend.

With Monday's numbers taken into account, a cumulative 410,138 Minnesotans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March.

Approximately half of Monday's reported deaths were of long-term care residents, the other half residents of private homes. Three of the 13 deaths occurred in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, and all of Monday's reported deaths were of Minnesotans 50 years old or older.

Since March, 391,248 Minnesotans have recovered from the virus and no longer need to isolate, while 5,160 have died of the illness. Nearly two-thirds of Minnesota's COVID deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

On Sunday, only two new COVID patients were admitted to a hospital for the illness, and zero into the ICU, according to the health department. Daily hospital admissions have declined each day since Dec. 22, and are significantly down from mid-November's peak.

