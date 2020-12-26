The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 26, and 57 more deaths from the disease and its complications.

St. Louis County logged 98 of those new cases, while Olmsted County had 67 and Stearns County recorded 73 new cases.

About 63% — or 36 — of the deaths reported Saturday were in Greater Minnesota and outside the seven-county metro region. Three counties — Benton, Kandiyohi and St. Louis — each reported three deaths. Crow Wing, McLeod, Olmsted, Rice, Scott and Stearns counties all had two new deaths.

Of the 57 new deaths reported Saturday, 32 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, 24 lived in private residences and one was a resident of a group home or behavioral health facility.

Minnesota has now lost 5,107 lives to the illness.

The state has completed another 52,888 COVID-19 diagnostic tests. That puts the daily testing positivity rate — or the percentage of newly completed tests that have come back positive — at about 4.1%. State health officials consider anything above 5% an indicator of widespread transmission.

The update reflects data recorded through 4 p.m. Thursday. The health department did not provide a report on Christmas Day; Sunday's update may include higher numbers as it will reflect two days' worth of data.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.