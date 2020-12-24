NEW TOWN, N.D. — Health care workers on the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation received the tribe's first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23, with many clad in holiday attire and hoping that being immunized from the coronavirus will be an added gift to friends and family ahead of the holidays.

The MHA Nation administered 12 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday to health care workers at the Elbowoods Memorial Health Center. Recipients, many of whom were dressed in festive holiday sweaters and accessories, hoped that they could act as role models for people who might have uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s the reason why we did this first is because we want to show (others) it’s going to be fine and that we want everybody to go ahead and not be apprehensive about taking this vaccine,” said Marilyn Yellow Bird, public health director at Elbowoods Memorial Health Center. Yellow Bird was the second person on the reservation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Some Native Americans are skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine, as historical trauma and the speed with which the vaccine was approved makes some people hesitant, but health officials nationwide are encouraging people to inform themselves and get the vaccine when eligible.

The MHA Nation is prioritizing immunizations for all its health care workers and first responders, said Emily Sitting Bear, director of the MHA Nation’s Emergency Operations Center.

The Fort Berthold Reservation does not have any long-term care facilities within its borders, Sitting Bear said, so after health care workers and first responders are vaccinated, the tribe will prioritize residents who are receiving kidney dialysis and then tribal elders and people with chronic conditions.

"We’ve watched our elders die and even our younger people die, so we want this vaccine to get taken care of, and we want to get it out there to the people," Yellow Bird said. "It’s hit home for everybody.”

In October, Elvia Ramirez, a resident of Parshall, N.D. — a segment of the Fort Berthold Reservation — became the state’s youngest COVID-19 victim. She was 17 years old and a senior in high school when she died from the illness.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said it is a priority to make sure tribal citizens are receiving accurate and up-to-date data on how many vaccines are administered on the reservation and any side effects that may occur.

“We think that’s going to be critical — to gather data, just like we’ve been doing all this time during the pandemic, being data-driven,” Fox said.

The other tribal nations in North Dakota all received their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week and are planning to vaccinate their residents in the next few days.

Anita Martin, chief medical officer for the Elbowoods Memorial Health Center, was the first person on the Fort Berthold Reservation to receive the vaccine on Wednesday, one of the few days off work she's had in months. Martin said she felt good about receiving the vaccine, and she was happy to be the first one on the reservation to receive it.

The MHA Nation has about 16,700 enrolled members, and when someone becomes seriously ill or dies, everyone knows about it, said Kathryn Eagle-Williams, CEO of the Elbowoods Memorial Health Center.

“When somebody passes, it doesn’t just affect that family, it affects us all because we’re all related,” Eagle-Williams said. “It’s just been devastating for us.”

The MHA Nation has had 16 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic as of Wednesday, according to the tribe’s virus dashboard.

The vaccine’s arrival is giving many people hope, Eagle-Williams said, noting that she hopes people will follow guidelines to help curb the virus’ spread.

“That’s the biggest thing — just keep others safe."

Readers can reach reporter Michelle Griffith, a Report for America corps member, at mgriffith@forumcomm.com.