State health officials on Thursday, Dec. 24, reported 79 new deaths from the illness, bringing the state's total number of deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus to 5,050 since March. Officials had earlier predicted the state would cross that 5,000-death threshold this week.

The death toll continues to climb in Minnesota even as it seems to be recovering from the case surge that began in November, which nearly overwhelmed the state's health care system. Newly reported case totals have for several days numbered fewer than 2,000, which before Monday, Dec. 21, had not happened since late October.

That trend continued Thursday when the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,917 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Over the last two weeks, however, the number of cases per capita was 63 per 100,000 residents per day; higher than federal health officials like to see.

Minnesota this week recorded 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 as well.

