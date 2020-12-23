The number of newly confirmed cases reported each day has been decreasing somewhat, a sign that Minnesota may be recovering from a surge in infections that began in November. The total number of COVID-19 cases documented in the state continues to climb above 400,000, however.

Wednesday's reporting of 75 deaths attributed to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus also pushed the state even closer to a death toll of 5,000. State health officials had earlier said Minnesota would cross that threshold this week.

More than half of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred outside of the Twin Cities metro area. Forty-five occurred in long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Health department officials are expected to provide an update on Minnesota's COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon. Earlier this week, they said Minnesota is faring the coronavirus pandemic better than neighboring states. But the Upper Midwest as a whole is still dealing with a heavier caseload than are other regions of the U.S., they said.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz issued a new executive order allowing swimming pools to reopen for organized sports, lap swimming and swimming lessons.

