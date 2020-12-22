"The 2020 Project" by Forum Communications takes a look back at a remarkable, and in many ways, difficult year. We approach the topic from a range of perspectives including education, healthcare, faith, politics and more. Below are links to the stories that comprise "The 2020 Project."
Read the special section e-edition for the project here.
The 2020 Project:
From our first COVID-19 case in this area, to the first vaccine, here's a look back at how 2020 changed us
For travel and tourism industry, pandemic brought both short-term and lasting changes
How the coronavirus pandemic altered the workplace in 2020, possibly for good
COVID-19 hits the sports world on the field, and in the wallet
Music promoters see bright lights and the return of concerts on the horizon
Health care after COVID-19: vaccine passports, social disruption and a forgetting of this era
Walz stuck to his 'One Minnesota' message during a politically and socially fractured 2020
'Don’t let the pandemic steal your joy': In 2020, church communities dove deeper into faith
Families in 2020: 'What we are able to give, has to be enough'
Shopping by appointment and dining in an 'igloo,' businesses adapt to survive pandemic
Confronting criticism, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum reflects on pivotal pandemic decisions
COVID-19 pandemic revealed problems and pushed lasting changes in the food chain
Kristi Noem’s big bet: How COVID-19 challenged South Dakota’s governor
'Infinite job': Police faced challenges, demand for change in 2020
No surprise, but 2020 has been brutal on everyone's mental health