ST. PAUL — In the early days of the pandemic, Dr. David Thao braced for a grim reality. Many Hmong elders who had relied heavily on family to survive war, persecution, resettlement through refugee camps and a new life in an unfamiliar country were unlikely to socially distance, especially during important cultural celebrations such as weddings and funerals.

His fears proved prophetic. After a month in critical condition, longtime acquaintance Marny Xiong, chair of the St. Paul school board, died in June of COVID-19, becoming one of the state’s youngest victims at the time. She was 31. Her family said at the time that she may have become infected while visiting her father, who had been hospitalized with the virus after attending a funeral.

“I know Marny,” said Thao, longtime proprietor of Woodbury Plastic Surgery. “That was a big tragedy for the community. That was the beginning. And now there’s many, many Marnies.”

“Because of our cultural practices, we’re at risk,” said Thao, who launched the nonprofit Hmong Medical Association in 2018 with 10 other board members.

“We’re communal, we’re family-oriented, and things we do in our community pertain to large extended family gatherings, from birth to funerals,” he said. “We love to celebrate and we love to celebrate with all our friends and family, and that’s just a prime super-spreader event.”

Rather than shrug off communal gatherings as an inevitability, Thao has taken to YouTube and other media to urge caution, raise awareness and combat misinformation about the virus through interviews with experts and Hmong patients who have tested positive. About 80 percent of his video interviews are conducted in Hmong and targeted to elders who might not be able to read or understand COVID-related public health warnings in English. His public service announcements air online up to twice a week.