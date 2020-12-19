The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,722 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, and 57 more deaths from the disease and its complications.

St. Louis County logged 144 of those new cases, Olmsted County had 113 and Stearns County recorded 67 new cases.

About 46% — or 26 — of the deaths reported Saturday were in Greater Minnesota and outside the seven-county metro region. None of the counties outside the metro had more than two new deaths. Benton, Carlton, Clay, Mille Lacs, Otter Tail and Stearns counties each recorded two deaths.

Of the 57 new deaths reported Saturday, 34 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and 23 lived in private residences.

Minnesota has now lost 4,780 lives to the illness.

The state has completed another 36,980 COVID-19 diagnostic tests. That puts the daily testing positivity rate — or the percentage of newly completed tests that have come back positive — at about 7.4%. State health officials consider anything above 5% an indicator of widespread transmission.

