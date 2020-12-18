ROCHESTER, Minn. — At the end of the first week of vaccination in-state — three full days before the earliest date health officials had expected to begin vaccinating front-line workers — the state of Minnesota on Friday, Dec. 18, reported a total of 947 health care workers have been vaccinated.

With 46,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine having now arrived at all 25 hub sites around the state, regional facilities that will will begin to shuttle vaccine to 118 smaller centers with the goal of vaccinating tens of thousands of COVID-19-facing health care workers statewide, including a special emphasis on regions with a higher percentage of vulnerable populations.

The 947 nurses, doctors and health technicians covered is but a symbolic start to a long and arduous journey still ahead to inoculate all who are willing statewide.

With the second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna under review for likely approval by the FDA over the weekend, the state expects to receive 94,800 shipments of that vaccine by the middle of next week, doses targeted for residents of long-term care, especially in outstate areas without access to ultracold freezers to store the vaccine.

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday confirmed on WCCO radio that the state has been notified its shipment next week from Pfizer will be 40% less than initially projected, dropping supplies from a projected 58,000 doses to 33,150.

The undershipments are happening across the country and the cause is not clear, but they will not change the strategy as planned. By late next week the state expects to have received 79,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"We should pause to take joy in the news that as of right now 947 health care workers have been vaccinated in the state," said state director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann in an afternoon call with the media. "I think that is a number worth being excited about."

'I had to leave all social media this year'

It was a day for celebration at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where six workers who had treated the first COVID-19 patients in the hospital — three ICU nurses, a respiratory therapist, an emergency department doctor and an ICU physician — assembled to receive the first of 2,925 doses delivered to the facility.

"I've never been so excited to get a shot," said Dr. Sean Caples, a COVID-19 ICU physician.

Though the vaccine will not allow the workers to remove their masks in public, the workers expressed relief at the long road toward this moment.

"I think Mayo has done a really good job of keeping us safe," said Dr. Casey Clement in an afternoon media call. "I always felt safe at work. That being said, when you go in and out of rooms with people that you know have COVID, you do change what you think and how you feel a little bit.

"Before this pandemic, I didn't have different pairs of shoes that I wore specifically at work versus at home, which I do now. I change my clothes fully before I go home to my family. My parents and wife's parents are both retired and my kids haven't been able to see them because I've been very worried of infecting my kids, then sending them off to make higher-risk people sick. So it's drastically affected I'm sure all of our lives in similar ways to people outside of medicine, but I do think we feel it pretty acutely."

"It has been an extremely hard nine months," Clement added later. "I had to leave all social media this year. That was the best decision I ever made for my mental health. I can't believe medicine is seen as a subject of debate. It's not."

"I was pretty aware what a blessing it was that we did work in a place where we were supported with the proper PPE and great training," said Madeleine Weiman, an ICU nurse whose training in PPE dated to the Clinic's Ebola response program. "I think one thing that has made me so much at peace is that one of my greatest loves is being a critical care nurse and ... I haven't ever not wanted to go into rooms, because I feel supported and trained going in those rooms. I was way more scared about getting sick in the community. Going to the grocery store was away more anxiety-provoking than showing up at work."

Weiman also struggled under the divisiveness outside her workplace around the subject of COVID-19.

"It's been nonstop since February," she said of her workload. "Haven't taken any vacation. I never imagined my career in critical care could have the potential to become political. I would leave here go home and then people on the news are talking about ventilators, that was hard. I had to really know what my reality was."

"We worked really, really hard to avoid getting it through the last nine months," said Clements, who diagnosed the clinic's first COVID-19 patient in early March. "It feels pretty remarkable to come full circle from what we were doing back in February and March. It's one of the first hopeful things we had to look forward to throughout this."

By the numbers

With 1,144 patients hospitalized and 270 in the ICU, the state announced that the test positivity rate as a seven day average has dropped to 9.7%.

Minnesota has a still worrisome per-capita new case rate of 63 per 100,000 residents, however, a figure half of what it was just three weeks ago, but well above the 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 sought to avoid dangerous levels of spread.

The state reported 2737 new cases Friday, on almost 60,000 tests, continuing a downward trend. There are now 391,889 residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state recorded 65 deaths on Friday as well. Forty — or 60% — of those deaths were among residents of Greater Minnesota.

Anoka County was an outlier with nine deaths in a single day, and St. Louis County reported five deaths. Of the day's 65 deaths, 35 were among residents of long-term care, and three were persons in their 40s.

Minnesota has recorded 432 deaths in the last seven days, for an average of 61 deaths a day. There are now 4,723 deaths in the state from the illness, putting the state on course to top 5,000 lives lost in 2020.

