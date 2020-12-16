ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz today, Dec. 16, is set to announce the latest round of business closures and social gathering restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.

In an emailed statement Tuesday night, Walz's spokesman Teddy Tschann said restaurants and bars remain closed for indoor service as part of the announcement but offered few additional details.

"Governor Walz will lay out a strategy tomorrow that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students and continues to protect health care capacity by keeping indoor dining at bars and restaurants on pause through the holiday season," Tschann said. "This plan will help bridge the gap to vaccination."

Walz is set to provide details about the next round of COVID-19 related restrictions during a televised address at 1:15 p.m. and will sign into law an aid package for businesses affected by the pandemic at 2:15 p.m.

Public health officials have said the latest monthlong pauses on restaurants and bars, gyms, theaters, sports and social gatherings have helped flatten what had been a climbing curve of COVID-19 cases. The restrictions also relieved hospitals that had reported turning away some emergency room patients due to swelling demand for bed space.

Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, said the industry group was "gravely disappointed" to see the news of a continued closure of indoor restaurant and bar services after members urged the governor to allow business owners to reopen at 50% capacity.

"The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods," Rammer said. "Hospitality is a force for good in our communities, and the governor and his administration would be wise to leverage that force, rather than watch it flicker out."

Ahead of the announcement, business owners around the state on Tuesday announced that they would open in spite of existing executive orders requiring they stay closed. Health care leaders in the state urged Minnesotans to continue wearing facemasks in public, social distancing and limiting social gatherings to continue tamping down new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

RELATED: Health experts urge caution as some Minnesota businesses eye an early and defiant reopening

This story will be updated. Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com