ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 2,323 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, on just over 32,000 tests. With 384,164 cases having now been identified, it is the first day below 3,000 cases in six weeks.

The case positivity rate as a seven day average continues a slow decline, and is now at 10.9%.

The state Tuesday also reported an additional 21 deaths from the illness. Eleven of those deaths were among residents of long-term care. There are now 4,483 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020. Tuesdays deaths included 10 in the metro, and 11 in Greater Minnesota.

The state has 1,309 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 300 in the ICU. That's 97 fewer beds in use than on Friday, Dec. 11.

"It's been 17 days now since our single day high which was 9,015 new cases," state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. Malcolm said all the measures the state uses to assess spread are on an improving trend, but remain above thresholds of concern.

The metric for daily new cases per 100,000 residents is at 85.7, down from a high of 120, but well above the ideal of below 10 per 100,000.

"We're still way above a manageable rate of growth in new cases," Malcolm said. "We thank Minnesotans for shrinking these rates of growth, it is going to be so helpful for these vaccines to give us the greatest impact on getting to the other side of this pandemic."

Health officials said 2,000 Pfizer vaccine doses were delivered Monday out of 46,800 expected this week; doses will not be administered before training is completed.

The Moderna vaccine will be evaluated by the FDA on Thursday, Dec. 17, and is likely to be approved by the end of the weekend.

Gov. Tim Walz has planned to revisit his pause orders Wednesday, Dec. 16, in a news conference that was delayed to take into consideration the effect of Thanksgiving on the spread. Currently, those orders have closed gyms, youth sports bars and restaurants, and advised no family gatherings.

