ROCHESTER, Minn. — Olmsted Medical Center’s leaders described the delivery of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning, Dec. 14, as a “momentous” event that signals a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Rochester’s Olmsted Medical Center was one of three Minnesota hospitals to receive the first shipments of Pfizer vaccines stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius early Monday morning. The other shipments went to North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis and Sanford Health-Bemidji.

More shipments are expected to arrive in Rochester and other Minnesota cities on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Tom Graham, OMC’s director of plant operations, explained that the plan is to start administering the first doses on Dec. 21 to 440 hospital staffers who work on the frontline of treating COVID-19 patients. They will receive a second dose three weeks later.

As a Minnesota health services hub, the other 535 doses will be distributed throughout the area at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Health.

“I don’t think people realize how momentous this is,” said OMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Hemann. “We’ve never thrown the amount of resources at something as we have at this.”

OMC President Dr. James Hoffmann commented how amazing it is to have a vaccine within 38 weeks or the length of a typical pregnancy, compared to the usual three to four years of development.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all health care workers who work in settings and have potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and residents of long-term care facilities are first in line for vaccination.