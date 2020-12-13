The deaths come among another 3,439 confirmed new cases of the virus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Over the past week, 460 Minnesotans have died from the virus, and a total of 4,444 died since the pandemic was first reported in the state.

The new confirmed cases came at a volume of about 48,000 tests for the virus, for a test positive rate of about 7%. During the recent surge of cases, the statewide rate of positive tests peaked at about 15.6% on Nov. 10 and dipped to about 10.7% on Nov. 25 before rising again to about 13% as of Dec. 2, according to MDH.

State health officials consider a rate above 10% COVID-positive tests a “high risk” for public health.

Of the 85 newly reported deaths, 49 people were residents of long-term care facilities. Ages of the fatal cases ranged from people in their 50s to their 90s.

The Twin Cities metro area reported 31 deaths. St. Louis and Wright counties each reported five deaths. Three deaths each were reported in Kandiyohi and Stearns counties. Becker, Benton, Carlton, Dodge, Freeborn, Lac qui Parle and Lyon counties each reported two fatalities. Beltrami, Carver, Chippewa, Clay, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Jackson, Kanabec, Kittson, Koochiching, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nobles, Olmsted, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Todd, Watonwan and Winona counties all reported one death.

As of Thursday, 343 Minnesotans were in intensive care units being treated for COVID-19, and 1,105 of the state’s 1,212 ICU beds were occupied.

Since March, MDH officials have recorded 378,823 total COVID-19 cases, with 19,536 hospitalizations.

