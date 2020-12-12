The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,447 new coronavirus cases and 67 more deaths from COVID-19 and its complications on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Thirty-seven of those deaths were among long-term care and assisted living facility residents, while 29 of the deaths were among people who lived in private residences. One person was incarcerated.

Four of those deaths were in St. Louis County and three were in Olmsted County. Since the pandemic's start 4,359 Minnesotans have lost their lives to the illness.

Of the new cases, 198 of those people live in St. Louis County, 149 live in Pine County, 109 live in Stearns County and 81 live in Olmsted County.

About 50,300 more diagnostic tests have been administered and completed in Minnesota as of Saturday.

