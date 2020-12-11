ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will join Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and health care professionals at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to urge Minnesotans to take steps to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.