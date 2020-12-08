As the COVID-19 surge sweeps across the U.S., it's crucial that people stay home and avoid gatherings to reduce community spread of the virus.

But for some, that loneliness is becoming an epidemic within the pandemic. Social isolation, especially for people in high-risk health care facilities, like nursing homes, is taking a toll on their mental health.

Health care professionals say people have an intuitive desire to gather and seek companionship. Even introverts are struggling with isolation.

RELATED: Hear more Mayo Clinic podcasts

In this Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Anita Bissinger, a Mayo Clinic Health System social worker, says people have been innovative and mindful of the fact people are lonely and need to support each other. This social isolation isn't forever and there are ways to combat the seclusion.