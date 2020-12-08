ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will join the Minnesota Department of Health on live video at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, to discuss Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Speakers include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and Dr. Jill Amsberry.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Following the vaccine distribution plan discussion, Walz will hold an in-person media availability with state legislative leaders at the Minnesota Department of Revenue. A livestream will be available then.

