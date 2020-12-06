ST. PAUL — More than 400 Minnesotans died of COVID-19 over the past week.

While the number of new cases and hospitalizations has leveled off in recent days, the surge in overall cases through November has resulted in an increase in deaths over the past two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday that 64 people died of the virus and 5,588 new cases were confirmed statewide. Over the past week, 406 Minnesotans died of the illness, the most in a week span since the pandemic reached Minnesota.

That comes at a volume of more than 61,800 tests, for a positivity rate of about 9%. That continues a trend of a dropping positivity rate since the rate reached a new high Nov. 10 of 15.6%. State health officials consider a COVID-positive test rate above 10% a “high risk” for public health.

Of the 64 deaths reported Sunday, 38 people were residents of long-term care facilities.

Overall, 23 deaths were reported in the Twin Cities metro area. Three deaths each were reported in St. Louis and Lyon counties. Chippewa, Clay, Douglas, Freeborn, Hubbard, Kanabec and Stearns each reported two deaths.

Benton, Brown, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Cottonwood, Faribault, Mahnomen, Martin, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nobles, Olmsted, Otter Tail, Pine, Redwood, Renville, Wadena, Winona and Yellow Medicine counties each reported one death.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 remains elevated, with 367 people in intensive care units across the state as of Thursday. However, that’s below peaks from last month, when nearly 400 people were being treated for the virus in intensive care units around the state.

Since health officials confirmed the pandemic reached Minnesota in March, 3,984 people have died from the illness among 350,862 total positive cases, and 18,233 people have been hospitalized.

