The state of Minnesota lost 75 more lives to COVID-19 and its complications and 6,337 more people had tested positive as of Saturday, Dec. 5.

A total of 3,920 Minnesotans have now died from the illness. Of the new deaths, 40 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, 31 lived in private residences and three lived in a group home.

The youngest person was a Ramsey County resident between the ages of 35 and 39, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Eighteen Minnesotans in that age group have now died. Meanwhile, the 30 to 34 age group has recorded nine deaths. Five Minnesotans under the age of 30 have died from the illness and its complications.

On Saturday, St. Louis County logged 210 new cases and five new deaths, Olmsted county recorded 109 new confirmed infections and no deaths, while Stearns County had 236 cases and four deaths.

Another 52,822 diagnostic tests had been completed in the state as of Saturday.

