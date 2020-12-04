BEMIDJI -- The coronavirus is keeping local health officials busy, but there's optimism at the county office with good news coming on the vaccine front.

According to Cynthia Borgen, director of Beltrami County Public Health, there have been about 250 active COVID-19 cases tracked by the department in the last week. As of Friday morning, there have been a total of 2,307 recorded COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 250 active cases the department is tracking, Borgen said 10 residents were hospitalized. When including non-Beltrami County residents, Borgen said there were 22 people in the local hospital.

Beltrami County's total number of cases has increased by nearly 2,000 in the last three months, as there were 313 residents with COVID-19 on Aug. 28. With numbers still rising, Borgen said public health's ongoing message for residents remains.

"It's the same message that we need people to stay away from crowds, especially indoor ones," Borgen said. "At the same time, we recognize that it's really tough this season where people want to gather."

Borgen said the department isn't intending on people just staying isolated at their homes, but they want the public to stay knowledgeable about COVID dangers.

"Just think about limiting the risks," Borgen said. "If you can try to engage with folks by going out for a walk instead of sitting across the kitchen table from somebody for example. We also know people are shopping now, so this is a good year to try to think ahead about what you want to get. We want to support people getting out, especially to our local businesses, but think ahead so you can limit the amount of time you're spending at the store."

Along with tracking coronavirus cases, Borgen said the department in the near future will likely start handling the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We hope to start vaccinating our health care workers at the end of the month," Borgen said. "First the health care workers, and then the staff and residents of the long-term care facilities. They're at the top of the list."

Borgen said the CDC will provide direction to the state on the vaccine, which will be followed by the Minnesota Department of Health working with the governor's office on how to prioritize the vaccinations. The guidance from the state will then be provided to county health departments.

"Right now, we're gathering numbers on how many staff and residents we have," Borgen said. "We’re coming up with that data so as soon as the vaccine comes to the area, we'll be ready."

Progress on vaccines comes as the state has now recorded 338,973 total cases. By Friday, MDH had also recorded 3,845 deaths, with 21 in Beltrami County.