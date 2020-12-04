ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Major General Shawn Manke, and long-term care providers to give an update on COVID-19 community transmission and highlight efforts to keep long-term care residents safe onFriday, Dec. 4.

Walz, Malcolm, and Manke was joined by Nate Schema, Vice President of Operations at the Good Samaritan Society and Christine Dallmann, Executive Director at SpringBrook Village of La Crescent.

