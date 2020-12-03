WILLMAR, Minn. — Kandiyohi County Jail has suspended all inmate intakes while they test all inmates and staff members for COVID-19, following a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate, according to Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien.

The jail shut down all intakes as a precaution while they find the number of symptomatic and asymptomatic inmates and staff. Holien said in an email that they are currently waiting on test results to come back and that the Sheriff's Office has not made a decision of when they will open inmate intake back up.

The Sheriff's Office hand-delivered testing samples to the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, Dec. 2, and are hoping to have results soon, according to Holien.

The jail will do another series of testing seven days from the return of those test results and possibly another round of testing after that.

Holien wrote that they will not be taking anyone for at least seven days but that might be longer depending on how effective the mitigation process works and based on available space for quarantine housing for the 14-day process for all new inmate intakes.

As of now, those arrested in Kandiyohi County will be taken to the Meeker County Jail in Litchfield.