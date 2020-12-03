The ages of the newly reported deaths on Thursday, Dec. 3, ranged from 50 to 99. Hennepin County reported 15 deaths in total — one in their early 50s, three in their 70s, five in their 80s, and six in their 90s. Ramsey County also led with nine deaths between ages 50 and 99.

Forty-two of the individuals who died from COVID-19 lived in private residences, while 48 lived in group homes or assisted living. Two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health buildings, while one lived in a jail or prison.

Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota reported its first death, someone in their 90s, from COVID-19 Wednesday evening, after a cumulative total of 923 cases since the start of the pandemic. Ten Dodge County residents are hospitalized because of the virus.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. We hope that in the near future vaccine distribution will occur to help combat this virus, so others do not have to suffer,” Amy Caron, the Dodge County Public Health Director, said in a news release.

Hennepin County also reported 1,108 newly confirmed cases, while Ramsey County reported 477. Dakota County reported 449 new cases, and Washington County reported 257.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is now more than 326,000.

