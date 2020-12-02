ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday, Dec. 2, reported another jump in coronavirus-related deaths in the state, marking the second-highest number of new fatalities from the illness in one day since the pandemic took hold.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,192 more Minnesotans had been sickened with COVID-19 and 77 had perished from the illness, bringing the total number of people in the state to die from the disease to 3,692.

The deaths reported were of Minnesotans ranging in age from their late 30s to more than 100 years old. And 44 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, while 32 lived in private residences and one lived in a group home.

Minnesota also climbed to the top-in-the-nation spot for the most COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 in the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The CDC reported that an average of 107.6 per 100,000 people was reported to be positive for the illness in the state each day in the last week.

Minnesota moved past neighbors North Dakota and South Dakota to reach the top of the list, though South Dakota topped the list of states reporting the most COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people in the last week.

The Department of Health has ramped up testing availability in Minnesota in recent months more so than neighboring states, which has driven case counts upward. The percentage of positive tests as compared to total tests administered has risen slightly in Minnesota but hasn't come close to the levels reported in South Dakota.

Gov. Tim Walz and state public safety officials on Wednesday were set to discuss the effect the pandemic has had on public safety. They were set to hold a televised news conference at 2 p.m.

Walz earlier this week said additional recommendations barring large holiday gatherings may be necessary if case counts and hospital bed shortages continue to mount in the state. And he said he'd not yet decided whether current restaurant, bar, health club and entertainment venue closures could be extended beyond their current Dec. 18 end date.

