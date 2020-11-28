The state of Minnesota reported 9,040 new cases of the coronavirus and 45 deaths on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Because the Minnesota Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving, Saturday's numbers include two days' worth of data, meaning some numbers may appear greater than normal.

Of the 45 deaths, 23 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities while the rest lived at private residences. Those who died ranged between the ages of 60 and 99.

The 45 deaths from the last two days puts the two-day average at 22.5 new deaths a day — a stark contrast to the 101 deaths the state reported on Friday.

In the last two days, St. Louis County has recorded 290 more people who have tested positive, Stearns County has logged 279, Olmsted County recorded 134 and Clay County had 106.

As of Thursday, more than 7,150 people, with and without COVID-19, were hospitalized across the state. Of those people, 1,785 of them — about 25% — are COVID-19 patients, according to the most recent update on the state's COVID-19 response website.

More than 3,520 Minnesotans have now died from COVID-19 and more than 304,000 have tested positive since the pandemic's start.

