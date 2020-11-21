The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,265 more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Nov. 21, and 51 new deaths.

The deaths were recorded in 31 different counties and bring the state's death toll to 3,201.

Two of the people who died were between the ages of 45 and 49, according to the state. They lived in Pipestone and Ramsey counties. St. Louis County recorded a resident dead from COVID-19 who was between the ages of 55 and 59, as did Dakota County. Everyone else was at least 65 years old.

Thirty-one of the Minnesotans who recently died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The other 20 lived at private residences.

Completed diagnostic tests were up by more than 52,000 on Saturday.

