After weeks of several new and dire records, the state of Minnesota broke another one-day record of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Another 8,703 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state's previous record was set Thursday with 7,200 new cases.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, Stearns County recorded 341, Olmsted County recorded 208, St. Louis County recorded 184 and Kandiyohi County recorded 134.

Also on Saturday, the state reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19. Ramsey and Washington counties each recorded five of those deaths. Four of those people lived Hennepin County.

Aitkin, Blue Earth, Mille Lacs, Rice, Stearns each recorded two deaths. The following counties each recorded one death: Anoka, Chisago, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Hubbard, Kandiyohi, Lake, Pennington, Redwood and St. Louis.

Twenty-seven of the deaths were among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The remaining lived at private residences.

The total number of deaths in Minnesota now stands at 2,874.

Completed diagnostic tests were up by 52,311 on Saturday.

