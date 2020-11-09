RAYMOND, Minn. — A Minnesota 13-year-old is home and on the mend from a rare complication of COVID-19 that put him in the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for a week.

Hudson Asche returned home to Raymond, Minn., late Sunday night, Nov. 8, his mother, Dana Asche said.

“He is very happy to be home,” she said.

Hudson was rushed to the Children’s Hospital on Nov. 1 for a rare complication of COVID-19 known as MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It causes internal organs, including the heart, kidney and liver, to become inflamed.

Dana said her son thought he would “magically feel better” the moment he walked into his home, but no such luck. He has months of recovery ahead.

Doctors told Hudson’s parents that it will likely be weeks before he is feeling OK again. It will take months, possibly as many as six, before he is back to normal.

The road to recovery will include three visits a week to physical therapy, and a host of visits to see specialists that are scheduled into December, according to his mother.

The inflammation is going down, but it is still present. Dana said her son will need “time and patience” to fully heal. Being home is an important step, and has boosted his spirits

The family is hoping that if he regains strength, he can slowly begin to resume his school studies next week.

She said the family has felt blessed by the outpouring of support and well wishes they have received since their ordeal began.

Hudson was essentially bedridden for a week prior to being rushed to the Children’s Hospital. He was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit there as the inflammation basically “wreaked havoc on his body.”

His ordeal began Oct. 26 when he experienced a fever believed due to COVID-19. He had a COVID-19 test a couple of days later and the family received a positive test result on the night before he was rushed to the Children’s Hospital.