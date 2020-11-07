Minnesota logged 4,647 more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday, Nov. 7, ending the state's four-day streak of breaking daily case total records.

That's the second most new diagnoses state has reported in a single day.

In Olmstead County, 102 more residents have been diagnosed, as were 93 in St. Louis County, 76 Crow Wing County residents, 45 in Douglas County and 44 Kandiyohi County residents.

Thirty-four more Minnesotans have died from the illness, just shy of Friday's highest count of 36. The state's death toll was brought to 2,625.

Seven of those who recently died lived in Ramsey County. Hennepin and Anoka counties each recorded four deaths. Benton, Dakota and Wright counties each recorded two deaths.

The following counties all recorded one death: Douglas, Clearwater, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Pope, Renville, Rick, Scott, Stearns, Swift, Todd and Washington.

Those who died ranged between the ages of 55-99 years.

Completed diagnostic tests are up by more than 44,700. The state's single-day testing positivity rate — percent of the latest tests that have come back positive — calculates to 10.4%.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.