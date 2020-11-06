ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.
Speakers will include:
- MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm
- MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann
- MDH Health Regulation Director Michelle Larson
- Annette Greely, President of Jones-Harrison Residence in Minneapolis
- Minnesota Department of Administration Assistant Commissioner Erin Campbell
