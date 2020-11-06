ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota recorded 5,454 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 6. The new case number shatters the previous one-day record by more than 1,000 cases.

The state also recorded 36 deaths on Friday, a grim high-water mark for the state. Previously, the state recorded 35 deaths on both May 28 and Oct. 21.

Almost 58% of the new cases were recorded in Greater Minnesota, with rural counties such as Carlton, Mille Lacs and Rice recording 44, 60 and 71 cases, respectively.

Central and northwestern Minnesota Friday reported unprecedented numbers as well: Clay County posted 82 cases, Benton County recorded 88, and Stearns County another 335 cases.

Leading the Twin Cities area, Anoka County in the northern metro recorded 397 cases, Ramsey County 430 cases and Hennepin County 839 cases.

Of the day's 36 deaths, 23 — or nearly two-thirds — were recorded in Greater Minnesota.

The age of the deceased included three persons in their 40s. Twenty-three of the deceased were residents of long-term care.

At this time 1,962,772 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19.

