ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota recorded a record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3. The day's 3,483 cases were recorded in all but one of the state's 87 counties.

Fifteen more Minnesotans have died from the illness as of Tuesday.

Two deaths were recorded in Anoka, Dakota and Hennepin counties, with one death each in Carlton, Douglas, Goodhue, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Mower, Nobles, Polk and Wadena counties. The ages of the deceased ranged in age from their 50s to over 100. Seven of the 15 were residents of long-term care.

Nine, or nearly two-thirds of the deceased, were residents of greater Minnesota, which has just 45% of the state population.

The state reported just 12,632 tests for the day.

Alarmed by the spread, Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement appealing to Minnesotans to remain vigilant in their practices to slow the spread of the illness.

“The virus takes no days off," Walz said in the statement. "While many are focused today on the election, COVID-19 is continuing its merciless spread across our state. "

"I’ve said from the beginning the virus’ spread will dictate our course and we are well into a dark chapter in the story of this pandemic. It is more important than ever that Minnesotans heed the advice of Dr. Birx (White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx) and every other person who knows something about infection control — wear a mask, avoid crowds, keep distance from others, and take advantage of the many testing opportunities we have all over the state to find out your status.”

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.