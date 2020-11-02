ROCHESTER, Minn. — Sandwiched between the first-, second- and third-highest states in the country for new cases per capita, Minnesota health officials expressed their concern on Monday, Nov. 2, that any health advantages over its neighbors to the east will likely evaporate in the coming weeks.

Currently, Wisconsin has a 19% case positivity rate, compared to 8.1 % in Minnesota.

"While we're looking better than Wisconsin right at this moment, we see ourselves going down that path and believe that potentially in a few weeks we will not have any advantage over our neighboring states," said state director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann in an afternoon news conference . "That's why we are sounding the alarm that we really need all Minnesotans be taking this very seriously ... we are at a very precarious place in Minnesota, and it won't take too much to have us in the exact place that our neighbors are."

On Monday, the state recorded an additional 2,954 new cases, bringing the state case count over 153,600. Minnesota recorded an additional nine deaths Monday. Over the weekend, Minnesota recorded 8,000 new cases and 47 deaths from COVID-19. Minnesota has recorded over 130 deaths in the past seven days.

Counties seeing high case activity Monday included Olmsted (62), Wright (66), St. Louis (77), Sherburne (81) and Chisago (107). The metro area is seeing high case counts as well, with Dakota and Ramsey counties recording 200 and 228 cases, Anoka County recording nearly 300 cases and Hennepin County topping out with 567 cases for the day.

The statewide death total is now 2,463. Single deaths were recorded Monday in Ramsey, Pine, Goodhue, Clay, Carver, Benton and Aitkin counties, and two deaths were recorded in Hennepin County. Of the new deaths, two were in their 50s, one in their 60s and five were residents of long-term care.

The outbreak in Wisconsin was underscored by the news on Friday that the Mayo Clinic Health System will cease all elective procedures in its facilities in northwest Wisconsin, a list that includes 10 hospitals and clinics in Eau Claire, Barron, Bloomer, Menomonie, Osseo, Chetek, Rice Lake, Elmwood, Glenwood City and Mondovi. The move is intended to address staffing shortages in that region brought on by an explosion in new cases.

Examples of elective visits include annual physicals and elective procedures include services like screening colonoscopy. Mayo Health System officials believe the hold on discretionary care will continue "at least through the end of November," according to Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.

Also on Friday, Minnesota hit a hospitalization high point with 772 people receiving inpatient treatment for COVID-19. Since then, that number has dropped to 748, with 182 in ICU care.

State health officials also appealed to Minnesotans on Monday to take part in contact tracing when called, disclosing that 30-35% of those contacted are declining to share information on how they may have contracted the illness, or who they had contact with.

Finally, the Minnesota medical and hospital associations released a statement on Friday objecting to unsupported comments made in a recent rally by President Donald Trump, which suggested that doctors were trying to profit from COVID-19.

"The MMA and MHA join other professional organizations in expressing our disappointment over remarks suggesting that physicians and hospitals in America are trying to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic," read a statement signed by Minnesota Medical Association President Marilyn Peitso, M.D. and Minnesota Hospital Association President, and CEO Rahul Koranne, M.D. "Hard-working professionals and frontline health care heroes in Minnesota and across the nation who are putting their lives on the line every day treating victims of this relentless virus deserve more.

"Our physicians, nurses and care teams are driven by a collective mission of providing the highest quality care 24/7 to all Minnesotans, including those suffering from the effects of COVID-19. Health care professionals and other frontline care team members need teamwork and support to defeat this pandemic."

