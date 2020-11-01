The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,217 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, Nov. 1. Another 18 people reportedly died of the virus.

Eight of the deaths were among people living in the Twin Cities metro area. Two deaths were reported in both Benton and Stearns counties. Aitkin, Beltrami, Carver, Nobles, Pennington and Steele counties each reported a COVID-related death. Of the 18 deaths, 13 people were residents of long-term care facilities.

Over the last week of October, Minnesota averaged more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases per day. That’s up from the seven-day rolling average of just over 1,600 cases per day the week before.

While the higher case counts come among a higher rate of testing, the percentage of positive tests has also increased to about 9% — up from 7% a week ago, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.

The jump in cases pushes Minnesota to 12th among all states in population-adjusted new cases the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Minnesota had just under 42 new cases per 100,000 people per day over the past week. The three highest states all neighbor Minnesota. North Dakota paced the U.S. with over 137 new cases per day per 100,000 people, while South Dakota had 127 and Wisconsin slightly more than 80. Iowa was sixth, with more than 60 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

The increase in cases comes with an increase in hospitalizations, as more than 100 people per day have been hospitalized for the illness per day over the last two weeks of the month.