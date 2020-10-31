The state of Minnesota reported more than 3,000 coronavirus infections for the second day in a row on Saturday, Oct. 31, after setting a new single-day record the day before. Another 3,021 Minnesotans have tested positive.

Hennepin County recorded more than 400 new diagnoses; Washington County has more than 300 new cases and Anoka County has more than 200. Stearns County, home to St. Cloud, recorded 113 new people who have tested positive as of Saturday while St. Louis County had 63.

Twenty more Minnesotans have recently died from COVID-19, which brings the state's death toll to 2,457, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties each recorded three deaths while Anoka, Mille Lacs and Rice counties each recorded two deaths. Beltrami, Grant, Isanti, Mower, Rocks, Stearns, St. Louis and Yellow Medicine counties each recorded one death.

The youngest person to die was the Isanti County resident, who was between the ages of 45-49. Fifteen of the 20 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Completed diagnostic tests were up by 35,479, putting the single-day testing positivity rate, meaning the percentage of tests that came back positive, at 8.5%.

In the last seven days, hospitals in Minnesota admitted more than 650 patients with the virus and 135 were admitted to an intensive care unit.

