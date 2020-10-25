ST. PAUL —There were 21 deaths reported Sunday, Oct. 25, in Minnesota as a result of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Of that total, 17 were 70 years old or older. Nine of those were people living in private residences. Twelve were living in long-term care facilities or assisted-living centers. Overall, there have been 2,335 deaths from the virus in Minnesota.

There were 1,682 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday. The percentage of positive cases among all those tested, as reported Oct. 22, was 5.2%. The cumulative number of cases that have been reported in the state is 133,431. The number of patients who no longer need isolation is 118,485.

The virus was first reported in Minnesota in early March.

The county with the highest number of new cases Sunday was Hennepin, with 310. Hennepin County houses Minnesota’s largest city, Minneapolis. The county with the second-largest number of cases was Ramsey, with 166 cases. Ramsey County borders Hennepin and is home to the state’s second-largest city, St. Paul. Every county in the state reported at least one new case on Sunday.

Two people were hospitalized in Minnesota on Saturday. That number was low, as more than 230 people were hospitalized in the three days prior. In total, 9,511 people have been hospitalized in Minnesota and 2,538 have been hospitalized in an intensive care unit, according to the Department of Health.